NAB seeks time to transfer voluminous record of case against Zardari, others

A banking court in Karachi has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to furnish the record of a money laundering and fake bank accounts case against PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his co-accused that has been returned to the anti-graft body by an Islamabad court in the wake of the recent amendments to the accountability law.

The direction came on an application filed by Omni Group owner Anwar Majeed, one of the co-accused in the case, seeking directives for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Link judge Muhammad Saad Qureshi recently took up the matter as the special court (offences in banks) is lying vacant after the completion of the tenure of judge Abdul Karim Ansari.

Anwar Majeed’s lawyer contended that the case had been transferred back to the banking court after the amendments made to the NAB Ordinance 1999. He said his client was granted post-arrest bail by the Supreme Court in September 2020 with certain conditions, including a ban on his travelling abroad, adding that the apex court on June 13 directed this court to hear and decide Anwar’s plea for the removal of his name from the ECL.

The counsel said his 81-year-old client was suffering from multiple ailments, due to which he needed to travel abroad for treatment. Moreover, he added, the Ministry of Interior has recently framed a policy regarding the no-fly list according to which the name of a person could not be placed on it for an indefinite period.

The court was pleaded to order the interior secretary and the FIA director to remove the name of the accused from the ECL and take necessary steps enabling him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

FIA assistant director (legal) Muhammad Faisal said that the record of the case had not been provided by the bureau yet. Once the record is made available, he said he would be able to forward his arguments on the application.

However, the NAB prosecutor sought time to furnish ‘voluminous’ record of the case. Adjourning the hearing until August 15, the judge directed NAB to submit the case record on the next date.

In March 2019, the banking court had transferred the case to an accountability court in Islamabad on NAB’s request. In the wake of the amendments made to the country’s the National Accountability Ordinance, Zardari and other accused filed applications before the accountability court challenging its jurisdiction to hear the case.

Allowing their request, Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir sent back the money-laundering reference and other cases against Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, close aide Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majeed and others to NAB.