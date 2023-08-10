FIA put on notice for not letting Jibran Nasir, wife board Dubai-bound flight

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency, immigration authorities and others on a petition of social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir and his wife against off-loading from Karachi airport.

Nasir and his wife Mansha Pasha submitted in their petition that they were proceedings to Dubai on June 27 from the Karachi airport and cleared immigration, but they were not allowed to travel by the FIA authorities without assigning any reasons.

They said they were unable to board the flight by the illegal and unconstitutional actions of the FIA authorities and they both incurred a no-show fine of $240 each on their tickets.

They said that they had issued a legal notice to the FIA and other authorities, asking them to justify their actions with regard to restraining them from leaving the country; however, no reply was received and till date they had failed to point out any legitimate cause or reasons for their actions.

They said prima facie the act of the respondents to restrain them from leaving the country was unwarranted and an attempt to harass them and their family members.

They submitted that they were offloaded without assigning any valid reasons, order or being served with a copy of any notice pertaining to placing their names on the Exit Control List. They submitted that the FIA immigration personnel affixed the offloaded stamp on their passports.

The court was requested to declare the acts of the FIA and other respondents who restrained the petitioners from travelling abroad illegal and to restrain them from doing so in future.

They also sought an inquiry against all those employees of the FIA who unlawfully restrained them without any reasonable cause or justification as well as the issuance of a letter in the names of petitioners, admitting that the act of their offloading from flight as unlawful.

A division bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, after the preliminary hearing of the petitions, issued notices to the FIA and other respondents and called their comments on August 17.