NAB wants accountability court to hear motorway case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approached a banking court in Karachi, seeking the transfer of a case involving an alleged Rs3.4 billion scam related to land acquisition for the construction of the M6 (Hyderabad-Sukkur) motorway to an accountability court in Hyderabad.

The Federal Investigation Agency had lodged a separate case against former Naushero Feroze deputy commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam and officials of the Sindh Bank for allegedly committing banking offences.

NAB moved an application before the special court (offences in banks), requesting the judge to transfer the case to an accountability court in Hyderabad where a similar case is pending.

Link Judge Muhammad Saad Qureshi reserved his order on the application after hearing arguments. He is expected to announce the verdict on August 17.

According to an interim charge sheet filed by the FIA, an FIR was filed on the complaint of Prakash Lohano, the general manager of the National Highway Authority, who stated that a fact-finding committee, formed by the Sindh government, revealed in a report that the NHA, being the land acquisition agency, disbursed funds amounting to Rs3,618 million to Naushero Feroze’s then deputy commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, notified as a land acquisition collector, for the purchase of 1,500 acres of land in the district for the M6 project. But the suspect, in collusion with officials of the Sindh Bank and others, misappropriated the government funds to the tune of Rs3.4 billion during the period between June 2022 and Nov 2022, he added.

The IO said Tashfeen disbursed the amount through open cheques without issuing notices to khataydars (land owners) and in the absence of NHA staff in violation of the Land Acquisition Act 1894. He said that within one month, an amount of Rs3.618 billion was withdrawn from the Sindh Bank’s Naushero Feroze branch despite the fact that the official withdrawal capacity of the branch was Rs10 million per day.