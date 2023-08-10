Sindh cabinet enhances compensation for police martyrs

The cabinet of the outgoing Sindh government on Wednesday took several major decisions, including enhancement of financial compensation for the families of martyred and injured police personnel to bring it on a par with Punjab, providing allowance for the policemen deployed in the Kutcha area, fixing the price of sugar cane at Rs425 per 40 kilgrammes for the crushing season 2023-24 and approval for the establishment of the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration’s campus in Ghotki.

The cabinet meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s House and chaired by Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah. It was attended by provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Planning and Development Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi and other concerned officers.

Compensation for martyrs

The cabinet was told that presently Rs10 million was being paid to the legal heirs of police martyrs as financial compensation. The cabinet decided to enhance the compensation.

After the cabinet’s decision, the family of a martyred police constable and head constable would receive Rs23.5 million, including Rs10 million compensation and Rs13.5 million for construction of a house.

The family of a martyred officer having a rank between ASI and SIP would receive Rs30 million, including Rs12.5 million compensation and Rs17.5 million for house construction.

If a cop of a rank between inspector and DSP embraced martyrdom, his heirs would receive Rs40 million, including Rs18 million compensation and Rs25 million for house construction.

For martyred officers of any rank between SP and SSP, their heirs would receive Rs48 million, including Rs18 million compensation and Rs30 million for house purchase.

For the ranks of DIG and above, the amount to be given to the heirs of martyrs would be Rs70 million, including Rs20 million and Rs50 million for house purchase.

It was also decided that the family of a martyred cop of SP or above rank would be given a 1,300 cc car or an equivalent amount. The family of a martyred inspector or any rank above it and below SP would be given a car of 1,000 cc or an equivalent amount.

The families of martyred DIGs or higher ranking cops would be given Rs100,000 per year for maintenance of transport, martyred SPs and SSPs Rs75,000, martyred inspector and DSP Rs50,000, martyred ASI and SIP Rs35,000, and constable and head constable Rs20,000.

The cabinet also decided rank-wise compensation for police martyrs in case of their martyrdom in road accidents. Compensation for incapacitation due to terrorist attack or bomb blast was also approved. The cabinet decided to pay Rs10 million in case of permanent incapacitation and Rs2.5 million in case of temporary incapacitation.

The CM decided that the compensation would be given right from 2017 and it would put an additional burden of Rs754 million per annum on the exchequer.

Kutcha allowance

Home Secretary Aijaz Shah told the cabinet that controlling crime and nabbing criminals operating in the Kutcha area of the Sukkur and Larkana divisions was a major challenge and the police had devised a plan to establish 20 police camps and 350 police posts in the area of Ghotki, Sukkur, Shikarpur and Kashmore districts.

At present 4,500 policemen were deployed in the Kutcha areas of Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur and Ghotki, the cabinet was told. The inspector general of police requested the cabinet to grant Rs10,000 per month allowance to each policeman deployed in the Kutcha area.

The cabinet approved the request and its total impact on the exchequer would be Rs540 million per annum.

Sugar cane price

Adviser to the CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan told the cabinet that he had consulted representatives of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), Sindh Zone and would propose that the sugar cane price be fixed at Rs425 per 40kg for the crushing season 2023-24.

Wassan also proposed setting November 15 as the commencement date of the crushing season 2023-24. The cabinet approved the price and the crushing date.

Sukkur IBA campus

Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahu told the cabinet that the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA Sukkur) wanted to set up a campus in Ghotki.

Rahu said the Circuit House, Ghotki, could be handed over to the varsity to establish its campus. The cabinet agreed to the proposal and decided that at the initial stage, undergraduate degree programmes of BBA (honours), BS (computer science) and BEd (honours) would be offered at the Ghotki campus of the IBA Sukkur.

The cabinet also approved Rs150 million as a one-time seed money for the campus, Rs250 million as an annual recurring grant in aid starting from 2023-24 onwards, and Rs50 million as Endowment Fund Grant starting from 2023-24.

The IBA Sukkur was also granted permission to purchase buses and other vehicles for the new campus.

Amendment in BOR rules

Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboob told the cabinet that the explanation of Sub-Rule (xix) of Rule 2 of the Sindh Valuation Table of Immovable Property Rules, 2022 read as "the agricultural land falling within the jurisdiction of Metropolitan Corporations, Municipal, and Town Committees shall be assessed in accordance with the adjacent residential category of the urban valuation table”.

The revenue minister said that by virtue of the present rules, the agricultural land situated within the limits of the metropolitan corporations, and municipal and town committees was assessed as per the adjacent residential category of the urban valuation table, which resulted in overvaluation of the agricultural land.

After discussion, the cabinet approved an amendment to the rule and now the assessment of agricultural land falling within the limits of metropolitan corporations and municipalities would be assigned a separate category for valuation and assessment of stamp duty.

The cabinet also approved the constitution of the Workers Welfare Board with the labour minister as its chairman for another two years with effect from May 2023.

The cabinet also took decisions regarding laying railway lines and construction of a highway interchange. It was also decided that two more bridges and access roads for DHA City and Education City would be constructed by the works and services department.