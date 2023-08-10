Missing flour

The threat of mugging along Sarhari Road in Nawabshah increases after dark, threatening the residents of nearby towns...
The prevalence of child labour in Pakistan is among the highest in the world. The issue is fuelled by poverty, which...
Pakistanis in large numbers are migrating to foreign countries in search of a better life. So many talented and...
Our rulers do not hesitate to betray the people’s confidence or trust. They always deviate from their declared aims...
It is truly heart-rending to hear supporters of a certain political party holding negative views about celebrating...
Education, as a fundamental pillar of progress, empowerment, and societal advancement, holds a pivotal role within the...