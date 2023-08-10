 
Missing flour

August 10, 2023

The flour points established in Skardu for the poor are not working as intended. No proper records are being kept and the flour is not being distributed on a needs-basis.

The system needs to be run in a more transparent manner.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu