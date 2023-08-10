 
No safety

August 10, 2023

The threat of mugging along Sarhari Road in Nawabshah increases after dark, threatening the residents of nearby towns and villages. The robbers are also stealing cattle, solar panels and other valuables from villagers during the night.

The security agencies need to pay attention to this situation and ensure the safety of the villagers and other local residents.

Abdullah Khan Jamali

Nawabshah