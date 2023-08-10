The prevalence of child labour in Pakistan is among the highest in the world. The issue is fuelled by poverty, which compels families to send their sons and daughters to work rather than go to school in order to survive. This is a violation of the rights of these children, but few care about this problem as it is so prevalent that child labour is taken as a given.
Children who lack an education and are sent to work from an early age are unlikely to grow into happy, healthy and productive adults. The government must take strict action in order to end child labour.
Navera Aara
Hyderabad
