Empty nest

Pakistanis in large numbers are migrating to foreign countries in search of a better life. So many talented and skilled people are packing their bags and heading out of the country. I have visited several countries including Saudi Arabia, the UK and the US, but for me Pakistan is the best country to live in. Some people harbour illusions that foreign life is better; they see the glamour and glitter from afar, but they might not be aware of the real outcomes of living abroad. It is not all sunshine and rainbows out there. Many migrants end up getting paid way less than what they deserve for their skills and hard work. Also, being a fresh migrant is no easy feat. It is tough to adapt to a new culture and a new way of doing things.

While it is important to be aware of the potential benefits of staying in Pakistan, it is equally essential to respect and support the choices of individuals who choose to seek opportunities elsewhere. We should work together to make Pakistan a better place for everyone and foster an environment where citizens can thrive, both within the country and beyond its borders. We need to provide better opportunities, fair wages, and a supportive ecosystem for our talented folks to thrive.

Shah Hassan

Islamabad