Thursday August 10, 2023
Betrayed

August 10, 2023

Our rulers do not hesitate to betray the people’s confidence or trust. They always deviate from their declared aims and objectives but they will do all in their power for their friends and families.

Our current circumstances indicate that our efforts over the last few years have only brought us back to square one and it remains unclear as to how we can improve the socioeconomic conditions of the country.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad