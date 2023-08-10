Believe in Pakistan

 
Thursday August 10, 2023
It is truly heart-rending to hear supporters of a certain political party holding negative views about celebrating Independence Day this year just because things aren’t going their way.

Pakistan has given us an identity and it needs us. Just because things are not going well for a particular political faction, does not mean we give up on our country.

Basma Malik

Rawalpindi