Power shortage

Multiple areas of Balochistan are facing a shortage of electricity, including Turbat. Alternatives to the main grid like solar energy are still too expensive for most and so residents of Turbat and other areas of the province have no choice but to put up with the scorching summer heat.
The shortage of electricity also has a major adverse impact on businesses and the local economy. The government and energy authorities need to seriously address this problem.
Marwa Hassan
Turbat
