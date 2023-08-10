Killing Bhulan

It was Mahatma Gandhi who said that “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way it treats its animals”. Pakistan has certainly failed to display anything resembling greatness or moral progress in the 76 years since its founding nor could anyone reasonably claim that our animals are particularly well treated. Several native species, such as the snow leopard, have been driven to the point of extinction by practices such as poaching and habitat destruction, animals in captivity are often mistreated and neglected and species like monkeys are often illegally captured from the wild and smuggled for money. In the latest incident of animal cruelty, a rare Indus River Dolphin, colloquially known as the Bhulan, was shot and killed last week by unidentified men in Balochistan. There does not appear to be a motive behind the killing of the dolphin as yet and if this was a random act of violence against a poor animal, it would make the incident all the more awful.

The Indus River Dolphin is an endangered species and one of only four freshwater dolphin species in the world and reportedly faces threats from unsustainable fishing, canal stranding and the release of untreated effluents into its freshwater habitats. Some say the numbers of this species have declined precipitously over the years due to the expansion of dams, reservoirs and barrages for agriculture, reducing their natural habitat in the lower reaches of the Indus River. World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-Pakistan estimates that there are a mere 2000 individuals of this species left today.

What has happened to the Indus River dolphin is happening to most wild species across the planet. The WWF Living Planet Report 2022 shows that there has been an average decline of 69 per cent in species populations since 1970. However, the protection of wildlife seems to fall low on our list of national priorities and many do not see anything wrong with that. In a country where much of the population has a hard time getting access to basic necessities like housing or water, the well-being of animals is always prone to becoming a luxury concern. ‘So what if building more housing societies and dams destroys natural habitats? The people need water, energy and homes and they need them cheap’. This is a misguided way of looking at things. Ultimately, the wanton destruction of natural ecosystems and unsustainable development make the planet a more dangerous place for all species, including human beings. Phenomena like pollution and global warming are costing scores of human lives every year, particularly in countries like Pakistan. There is also the fact that how we treat our native wildlife is often a reflection of how much we value life and treating other living beings with dignity in general. Unfortunatey, our score on that report card is a miserable Fail.