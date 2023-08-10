MPCL full-year profits surges 70pc

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI) posted its highest-ever profit of Rs56.13 billion in FY23, up 70 percent year-on-year (YoY), compared to a profit of Rs33.1 billion in the same period last year (SPLY).

The board announced the final cash dividend for the year at Rs58 per share i.e. 580 percent. This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs89 per share i.e. 890 percent. The recommended final dividend along with the interim dividend amounts to Rs147 per share i.e. 1,470 percent.

MARI’s net sales increased by over 53 percent to Rs145.77 billion as compared to Rs95.13 billion recorded in the previous year. Cost of sales jumped to Rs68.25 billion in FY23, as compared to Rs44.94 billion recorded in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the company’s finance income jumped from Rs4.48 billion to Rs9.08 billion, a yearly increase of over 102 percent. The income before tax of MARI increased nearly 65 percent, clocking in at Rs85.85 billion as compared to Rs52.12 billion in same period last year.

MARI said that it has enhanced its production capacity, maintained low operating cost and has been able to grow its resource base and portfolio. Some of the key highlights are given below: The company said it contributed Rs74 billion towards the government exchequer and over $3 billion foreign exchange savings.