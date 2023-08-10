ASEAN delegates visit LCCI

LAHORE: A 50-member ASEAN Business Delegation, led by Mufti Hamka Hassan, comprising delegates from Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Brunei Darussalam visited the Lahore Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday.

Mufti Hassan said that since the 1990s, the ASEAN members and Pakistan have made a number of efforts to touch new heights of trade relations. “But not much implementation of the concepts has been done, we need to start concrete measures to revitalise what we perceive as beneficial for the ASEAN countries.”

He emphasised on sharing the experiences of ASEAN countries with each other to move forward, particularly in the areas of Islamic banking, insurance and food processing etc. “We have seen that many manufacturing entities have gone beyond their countries of origin. We can take the example of Proton that has opened its automobile unit in Karachi,” he added.

Mufti Hassan said Pakistan has significant exports of seafood and many other items, and to streamline the ASEAN trade, “we need to explore new avenues such as FTAs between the ASEAN nations”.

Another area of interest is the tourism sector, which has immense potential and where Pakistan and ASEAN countries can develop. Pakistan has very attractive destinations to visit as do the whole region because “we have a long and rich civilisation”.