Karandaaz, NIBAF sign MoU

LAHORE: Karandaaz Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) for increasing financial literacy amongst the Pakistani youth.

According to the MOU, the financial literacy training programme is the first of many other programmes, aiming to achieve several outcomes. Under the programme, students learn essential financial management skills, develop entrepreneurial skills and foster an environment of entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Additionally, the MoU aims to increase awareness of financial services such as credit, saving and budgeting, digital payments, and the benefits of bank accounts, while paving the way for future financial literacy initiatives in Gilgit-Baltistan, ensuring sustainability and continuity.

Karandaaz Pakistan CEO Waqas ul Hasan said that financial literacy and entrepreneurship education were vital for the holistic development of Pakistani youth. This successful intervention underscores Karandaaz Pakistan’s commitment to empowering the youth and fostering financial inclusion in Gilgit-Baltistan. The organisation remains dedicated to implementing sustainable initiatives that equip individuals with the necessary tools for a financially secure future.

Under the programme, Karandaz Pakistan, NIBAF and Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme (GBRSP) successfully conducted a comprehensive series of financial literacy training sessions across five districts in Gilgit-Baltistan. These impactful training sessions were held in Nagar, Ganchay, Kharmang, Shigar, and Gilgit, educating a total of 2,000 public school students, with an encouraging participation of 52 percent girls. The initiative aimed to educate the youth on key financial concepts for financial well-being.

The initiative aimed to enhance the skills of local teachers, making them a valuable asset for the region’s educational ecosystem. To support the initiative, 4,000 books containing carefully curated content on financial literacy for the age group of 13 to 17 years were dispatched by NIBAF to the participating schools, further enriching the educational experience of the students.