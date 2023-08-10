Gold prices rise Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,100/tola on Wednesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs222,200/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold rose by Rs943 to stand at Rs190,501. Gold rates decreased by $1 to close at $1,926/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.