Rupee rises against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered from previous sessions’ losses to close higher against the dollar in both currency markets on Wednesday.

In the interbank market, the local currency rose by 45 paisas or 0.16 percent against the dollar. The rupee ended at 287.46 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 287.91.

The rupee gained 25 paisas to settle at 294.50 to the dollar in the open market. “Demand and supply are driving the exchange rate movement. Due to remittance and export inflows, the market’s supply of dollars improved. Dollar demand fell as a result of fewer import payments,” said a currency dealer.

“Traders are keeping an eye on the interim government’s progress for hints regarding the rupee’s future course,” he added.

According to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, no one has been chosen to head the caretaker government as the current administration intends to dissolve the National Assembly three days before the end of its constitutional term.

The coming caretaker setup is prepared to take over management of the country's economic affairs for the months to come.