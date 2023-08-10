Stocks rise 1.7pc on ‘IMF approval of circular debt scheme’

Stocks rose 1.7 percent on Wednesday, boosted by optimism over the International Monetary Fund's approval of a circular debt management plan for the energy sector, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index gained 797.77 points, or 1.68 percent, to close at 48,227.60 points. The highest index of the day was 48,334.54 points, while the lowest level of the day was 47,262.38 points. The KSE-30 index also gained 312.68 points, or 1.85 percent, to close at 17,210.09 points.

Media reports said the IMF has agreed to allow the government to plug back dividends from state-owned gas companies into the sector, which would help reduce the circular debt and improve the financial health of the companies.

Analysts said the plan would ease the liquidity crunch and improve the profitability of the gas sector companies. They added that the plug-in back scheme is likely to have a sweeping impact, with a projected reduction of a staggering Rs400 billion in the gas sector's revolving debt.

"In a noteworthy initiative aimed at alleviating the burden of the gas sector's revolving debt, the IMF has granted approval for a groundbreaking dividend plug-in back scheme," analyst Naveed Nadeed at Topline Securities wrote in a post-market note.

Traded shares decreased by 24 million shares to 312.301 million shares from 336.078 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs14.305 billion from Rs12.547 billion. Market capitalization expanded to Rs7.198 trillion from Rs7.108 trillion. Out of 337 companies active in the session, 207 closed in green, 111 in red and 19 remained unchanged.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the benchmark index witnessed a dip to 47,262 points during intra-day trade before making a recovery and reclaiming the 48,000 points level.

"During the trading session, news of the IMF's approval of the circular debt proposal had a positive impact on State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). Stocks of SOEs such as OGDC (+6.64 percent), PPL (+5.91 percent), SNGP (+5.14 percent), and PSO PA (+4.14 percent) experienced significant gains throughout the day."

The day also saw a substantial payout from LPL PA amounting to Rs15, resulting in a surge for all power-related stocks. NCPL (+7.5 percent), NPL (+7.5 percent), and HUBC (+5.75 percent) were among the stocks that benefited from this development.

With the recent market lows now seemingly behind, there is a growing sentiment that the market is poised to target the 50k mark.

The highest increase was recorded in Mehmood Tex., which rose by Rs48.90 to Rs701.03 per share, followed by Siemens Pak., which increased by Rs21.99 to Rs672.99 per share. A significant decline was noted in Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs439 to Rs8,560 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which decreased by Rs77 to Rs1,605.33 per share.

Oil & Gas Dev. remained the volume leader with 37.776 million shares which closed higher by Rs6.50 to Rs104.35 per share. It was followed by Pak Petroleum with 22.796 million shares, which closed higher by Rs4.12 to Rs73.84 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included JS Bank Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Maple Leaf, Telecard Limited, Pak Refinery, WorldCall Telecom, Lalpir Power and Hub Power Co. Shares' turnover in the future contracts decreased to 89.070 million shares from 95.636 million shares.