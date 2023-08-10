MTB saleraises Rs1.249tn, yields fall slightly

KARACHI: The government raised Rs1.249 trillion ($6.08 billion) through the sale of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) on Wednesday, while the yields on these papers fell slightly.

The amount raised was much higher than the pre-auction target of Rs450 billion. The cut-off yield on the three-month T-bill fell by 8 basis points (bps) to 22.9000 percent. The yield on the six-month paper was down by 17 bps at 22.7500 percent.

The yield on a 12-month paper inched down by 2 bps to 22.9800 percent. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) kept the policy rate unchanged at 22 percent last month, against the broader market expectation of a rate hike of 100 basis points.

The SBP's decision was based on the expected decline in inflation trajectory, the downward trend of commodity prices, and range-bound imports in FY2024.

Analysts believe that the monetary tightening cycle has largely ended, barring minor adjustments. They expect inflation to remain elevated in the first half of FY2024, before decelerating in the second half, where the beginning of the easing cycle may become a real possibility.

Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) inflation decreased to 28.3 percent in July from 29.4 percent in the previous month. This came higher than market expectations of 26-27 percent.

The higher inflation is mainly on account of a higher-than-expected increase in electricity charges, which rose 40 percent month-on-month compared with expectations of 27 percent, and higher than expected food inflation.

The monthly CPI inflation is likely to soften and gradually decline over the next 12 months, according to analysts. This is due to the base effect along with tight monetary and fiscal policy. The inflation for this fiscal year is expected to average at around 21 percent in line with the government estimates.