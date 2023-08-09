IK’s case and IHC policy on criminal cases

ISLAMABAD: A policy decision by the IHC’s Administrative Committee in 2020 had set a three-month deadline for the disposal of criminal appeals against conviction by trial courts.

Such appeals against convictions usually face long delays and the IHC had issued these policy guidelines to check such delays. The sessions judges were also asked to ensure that all criminal cases are concluded expeditiously and within 90 days.

In view of these policy guidelines, an informed source within the judiciary says Chairman PTI Imran Khan may get bail within a few weeks’ time, but his conviction in the Toshakhana case cannot go immediately.

The source said in such convictions, the bail applications are entertained early and the sentence can also be suspended but the conviction stays till the final decision on an appeal against conviction.

The source also informed the appeals against convictions are taken up on their turn, on the basis of the date on which the appeals are filed.

Policy for fixation of criminal appeals against conviction by the Islamabad High Court, issued in July 2020 following the approval of IHC’s Administrative Committee, states the criminal appeals against conviction are received in two modes; either through the Superintendent of Prison where the convict is incarcerated or through a counsel engaged by the later.

“Criminal appeals against conviction shall be filed in the week following the date on which they have been received,” the policy said, adding, “After the court (IHC) entertains an appeal on judicial side, the office issue notices and have them served inter alia, through the Incharge Police Station from where the case had originated. It shall be ensured that the service is completed within ten days from the date of entertaining the appeal on the judicial side.”

The IHC policy directive says, “It shall be the endeavour of this court that every criminal appeal against conviction is decided and disposed of within ninety (90) days from the date it has been entertained on the judicial side”.

To check delays in the district judiciary, the policy said, “The session judges shall ensure that trials in all criminal cases are concluded, preferably within ninety (90) days from the date of submission of complete report under Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.”