Caretakers must not be extension of PDM, PPP: JI

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that the nation does not want caretaker government to be an extension of PDM and PPP, and the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet should be 100% neutral and sincere with their primary responsibility of conducting clean and transparent elections. The least the outgoing 13-party government should do is to reverse the huge economic burden it has imposed on the poor masses in the last 15 months, he said while addressing a meeting with the office bearers of JI women wing, Jamiat Talaba Arabia and Islami Jamiat Talaba at Mansoora on Tuesday.

He lamented that prices of electricity, gas, petrol and food items have been raised multiple times on IMF demands in clear disregard and apathy towards the poor masses who are committing suicides due to poverty. He said the ruling parties organised anti-inflation meetings and rallies before coming to power, but now they are silent upon their own misdeeds. The ruling elite does not understand the plight of the common man, people are starving to death due to poverty, unemployment and inflation. Everyone from Chitral to Karachi is worried, the nation is also suffering the torment of unrest along with inflation, he added. No amount of catchy statements and false slogans of the rulers can satisfy the people, the oppressors and looters will be held accountable in the election. Describing the train accident as the incompetence of the railway administration, he demanded the government to pay compensation to the families of the martyrs. He said that the rulers are not worried about the people but their children, a few families have been controlling the country’s resources for 75 years.

The ruling parties are family properties and similar clubs of landlords, vassals and capitalists. They run away from the country in difficult times.

He said that the courts and accountability institutions have failed to hold the powerful accountable, now the nation should hold them accountable with the power of vote.

He said people must raise their voices for their rights, emphasizing that the only way to prosperity, development and peace is against the outdated system. He said youth and women have to play the most important role to achieve this goal, 51% of the country’s population are women who can bring about an Islamic revolution in the country by voting for qualified and honest people.

The 64% youth population should start the democratic struggle from the platform of Jamaat-e-Islami instead of despair. Sirajul Haq said that corruption will not end if corrupt people remain in power, the ruling elite wants the people not to be prosperous, ignorance, unemployment, poverty, inflation and unrest remain their destiny.

The result of the failed economic policies of the rulers is that every citizen has been tied up in usurious debts, the handcuffs of the IMF and the World Bank are in the hands of the nation, and the international financial institutions determine the economic policies of the country.