PAC directs NAB to complete probe into $3bn soft loans scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has directed National Accountability Bureau to complete its investigation into soft loans worth $3 billion disbursed to 628 persons during the PTI regime.

The directive of the Public Accounts Committee comes after the NAB submitted its preliminary report to the committee.

The PAC held its last meeting of the outgoing National Assembly on Tuesday under the chair of Noor Alam Khan.

The chairman committee said that the loan list contained the names of influential and the matter was being probed. There should not be an impression that the interests of some people are being protected, he said.

The PAC directed NAB to complete the investigation and submit the report to the PAC Secretariat. The chairman committee also directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct an audit of the State Bank of Pakistan.

During the briefing on the preliminary report, the NAB officials told the committee that a loan scheme was introduced to facilitate the industrial sector in March 2020, amid the hardships caused by Covid-19. Initially, the amount of Rs100 billion was set but it increased to Rs1,145 billion.

They told the committee that the industrial borrowers were disbursed loans at 5 percent interest rate initially for the period of one year. However, later the State Bank of Pakistan extended the loan it to three years. Member of the committee Senator Salim Mandviwalla said that the loans were actually given in dollars, which went out of the country, asking if the country’s financial situation was sound enough that $ 4 billion could be sent abroad.

Senator Salim Mandviwalla said there should be an inquiry if it was justified to lend $3 billion among industrialists and was the loan properly utilized.

Committee member Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed remarked that soft loans were meant to support people in crisis but they were given to few groups. Hussain Tariq, another committee member said that the loans were taken in dollars and they would be paid in rupees. PAC member Shahida Akhtar Ali questioned if the process of loan disbursment was transparent.

Senator Saifullah Abro remarked that the list of 628 people, who received soft loans, is not being presented for the last six months.

The PAC members also suggested removing the Governor State Bank. The Public Accounts Committee asked Auditor General of Pakistan for the audit of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Public Accounts Committee expressed its strong displeasure over the absence of the chairman NADRA from the meeting and directed the PAC secretariat to write a letter of displeasure to the Prime Minister over the absence of the Chairman NADRA from the meeting.

Chairman PAC Noor Alam inquired about the action taken on the Nadra’s data leak.

The FIA officials said that Nadra was not sharing data to the joint investigation team, rather it said that the relevant information had been provided to the office of the Interior secretary.

The PAC ordered the chairman Nadra to provide all records to the FIA, adding if the Nadra chief fails to provide records, an FIR should be registered against him.

In addition, it was also informed by the Cabinet Division that Ogra has not imposed any restrictions on the installation of PSO pumps in any part of the country except on technical grounds.

The chairman Ogra informed the committee that PSO was allowed to 800 new pumps in last 12 months. The PAC directed to ensure installation of PSO pumps across the country.

Meanwhile, the Public Accounts Committee recovered Rs1.154 trillion during the five-year term of outgoing Assembly from December 2018 to June 2023.

In the last meeting of the Public Accounts Committee of the outgoing National Assembly, Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan presented the five-year performance report of the committee. Besides giving the four-year performance of PAC headed by Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Tanveer Hussain, Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan also highlighted the performance of the committee headed by him from June 2022 to June 2023.

He apprised that as many 12,741 out of 33,562 paragraphs were discussed and 119 paras sent to NAB, 97 to FIA from December 2018 to June 2023 while 721 grants and 3,839 paras were settled.

Underlining the one-year performance under his chairmanship, Noor Alam Khan said as many as 97 meetings were held during the period and Rs558.168 billion were recovered from June 2022 to June 23. “We have gone after the tobacco mafia and tracked dollars which were going in cement sacks after which these were caught,” said the chairman PAC. He thanked the PAC staff, audit officials and all those who assisted the committee for dispensing its constitutional task. The members of the PAC also presented tributes to the chairman PAC. Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan concluded the final meeting of the committee with the slogan of “Long Live Pakistan”.