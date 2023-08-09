Toshakhana gifts: LHC moved to open references against all MPs

LAHORE: A petition has been filed with the Lahore High Court, seeking directions to the Election Commission of Pakistan to open references against all members of national and provincial assemblies, who failed to disclose details of Toshakhana gifts in their statements of assets and liabilities.

The petitioner, while demanding a uniform action across the board, implored the court to issue directions to the ECP to register criminal complaints against all lawmakers who concealed their Toshakhana gifts. Petitioner Tanveer Sarwar implored the court to direct the ECP to remain impartial, fair and just as per its constitutional mandate and avoid selective prosecution on its own whims and wishes.

The petitioner nominated the federal government through the Ministry of Law and the ECP through the chief election commissioner as respondents in the petition. He argued that the PTI chairman was sentenced to three years in prison.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is not fulfilling the requirements of justice as it has not taken action against the assembly members who did not show Toshakhana gifts. The petitioner alleged that Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Yousaf Raza Gillani also did not reveal Toshakhana gifts, but the election commission is not deliberately taking action against them.