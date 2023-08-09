May 9 case: Imran’s interim bail extended till 11th

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s application for one-day exemption from appearance, and also extended his interim bail until August 11 in at least five cases of the May 9 vandalism.

The court announced the verdict reserved earlier in the day. The application was filed on behalf of Imran Khan’s lawyer in the case of vandalism and arson at the Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9. The petitioner’s lawyer pleaded that the PTI chief had been arrested. However, he hoped his client’s sentence would be suspended in a week. The ATC judge remarked that the lawyer was very hopeful of the appeal being fixed for hearing and Imran Khan’s sentence being suspended.

Moreover, the interim bails of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in the cases were extended till August 17.