Five babies die after woman gives birth to sextuplets in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A woman gave birth to six premature babies at a Khidmat Khaliq Foundation hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, of whom five babies died.
According to the KKF administration, Rekha, wife of Lucman, a resident of the Kunri area of Umarkot, had given birth to sextuplets – three boys and as many girls. However, four of the babies died shortly after birth and another baby passed away later. The only surviving baby girl was said to be in the ICU.According to the hospital administration, the mother’s health is in good condition.
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that the nation does not want caretaker government to be an...
LAHORE: The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors has demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has directed National Accountability Bureau to complete its investigation...
LAHORE: A petition has been filed with the Lahore High Court, seeking directions to the Election Commission of...
LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s application for one-day exemption from...
ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a tender for the outsourcing of Islamabad Airport, Geo News...