Five babies die after woman gives birth to sextuplets in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A woman gave birth to six premature babies at a Khidmat Khaliq Foundation hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, of whom five babies died.

According to the KKF administration, Rekha, wife of Lucman, a resident of the Kunri area of Umarkot, had given birth to sextuplets – three boys and as many girls. However, four of the babies died shortly after birth and another baby passed away later. The only surviving baby girl was said to be in the ICU.According to the hospital administration, the mother’s health is in good condition.