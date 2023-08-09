PM’s health card scheme for journalists, media workers launched: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said it was a historic day that a health card facility was being launched for journalists, media workers and artists for the first time, on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the launching ceremony of "Prime Minister's National Health Program 2023 for journalists, media workers, artists and technical resources," here on Tuesday, she said that it was the vision of Shehbaz Sharif as the opposition leader to set up a health insurance scheme for journalists and media workers.

Last week she said, the prime minister had witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Pakistan State Life Insurance Corporation and today the scheme was formally launched. She also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the implementation of his vision. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the other historic step being taken today launching of an app by the Ministry of Law and Justice which had digitalised all federal laws.

The minister for information thanked Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan and Principal Information Officer Mubashar Hassan for their contribution to the launch of the health card scheme. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distributed health cards among the journalists and artists on the occasion.

The first health card was given to President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt, President PFUJ, Haji Nawaz Raza.

Besides, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan, Principal Information Officer Mubashar Hassan and senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Law and Justice and a large number of journalists, media workers and artists were also present on the ceremony.