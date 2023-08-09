Migration of Pakistan’s founders not valued, laments MQM-P

KARACHI: People had migrated to Pakistan after Partition leaving pharaohs behind, but pharaohs were waiting for them on this side as well, said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday.

“The founders of Pakistan made voluntary and intentional migration, which is unprecedented. It is unfortunate that we did not value their migration,” added the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener.

Siddiqui said that they had migrated to the then capital of Pakistan, Karachi, but they were pushed to the capital of Sindh and Bhutto’s Pakistan.

Addressing a seminar organised by the MQM United Labour Federation and the Sindh Officers Welfare Association in connection with Independence Day, he said Pakistan is the trust of our elders.

Those who wanted to eliminate the MQM have achieved no success so far, and they will have no success in the future as well, he added.

He also said that those who built this country can run it. “So get ready; no one can run it except us. There is no option but us. If we are ashamed of our identity, then Pakistan will also be ashamed,” he added.

“As an organisation and a nation, we do not want to fight anyone, but we know how to fight. We want to assure Pakistan that we are more loyal to this than anyone else, and we are ready to sacrifice our lives for this country.”

Siddiqui said that enslaving someone or attempting to do so is the greatest crime in the universe. “We migrated under an international agreement. After the country was formed, those who were the best slaves in the world became the worst masters,” he added.

“We had come to Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan. Who pushed us to Bhutto’s Pakistan and restricted us to Sindh only? Fatwas were issued against us because we love this country. Creators always love their creation, and we are the creators of Pakistan, so our love for Pakistan is natural.”

The MQM-P leader said they were forced to create their party so that they could protect the rights of the nation that created Pakistan. “There was no one to talk about our rights, but now we will talk about our rights and this country.”

While responding to MQM-P leader Siddiqui’s statement, Sindh Pakistan Peoples Party General-Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi said that former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was credited with making Pakistan a nuclear power. He said the credit also went to PPP founder Bhutto for drafting the consensus constitution of the country.

Senator Mehdi said that owing to the efforts of Bhutto every Pakistani got the right of having a passport.

He advised the MQM-P leader to keep aside his biased thinking so as to realise that the late Bhutto was the person behind the progress of Pakistan. He said Siddiqui was lamenting the situation that Karachi was no more a victim of ethnic and religious differences.

He said the MQM-P leader had become saddened on seeing that the residents of Karachi were now free to exercise their voting right.