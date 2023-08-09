SC returns petition with objections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday returned with objections a petition seeking direction to the police investigation team for recovery of 5,500 porn videos and pictures of female students of Islamia University Bahawalpur and their airing through the internet and other systems for public view.

Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta had filed the petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution making the Federation of Pakistan — through secretary law & justice division, Punjab through the chief secretary, director general FIA and IGP Headquarters as respondents.

Bhutta had prayed the apex court that direction may be issued that during investigation any officer concerned, including IGP Punjab or FIA, may not be suspended and transfer order withdrawn from investigation of subject case without permission of the Supreme Court.

He had further prayed that the judicial commission, as ordered by the Punjab government on 31st July, may be stopped to work till completion of investigation and that the police and FIA may be directed to complete investigation within next 15 days.

However, the registrar office of the apex court Tuesday returned the petition by raising objections.

The registrar office said the petitioner was invoking the extraordinary jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution for redressal of an individual grievance, which was not permissible in terms of judgment reported as 1998 SCMR 793 titled as “Zulfiqar Mehdi. Vs. PIA, etc.”

The office further objected that the petitioner had not pointed out as to what questions of public importance in the instant case were involved with reference to the enforcement of any of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, so as to directly invoke jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Another objection was that the petitioner had not approached any other appropriate forum available under the law for the same relief.

“That ingredients for invoking extra ordinary jurisdiction of this Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, have not been satisfied”, the office said, adding that the certificate provided at page 5 of this Constitution Petition did not fulfill the requirements of Rule 6 of Order XXV of the Supreme Court Rules, 1980.