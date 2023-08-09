PM launches health programme for journalists

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched the Prime Minister’s health programme for journalists, media workers, artists and technical resources along with the Pakistan code and digital repository of federal laws mobile app and website.

Under the health insurance card programme, journalists, media workers, artists and technical resources will be able to get world-class health facilities free of charge in 1,200 hospitals across the country with annual corporate health insurance worth Rs1.5 million.

Likewise, with the Pakistan code website and mobile app, judges, lawyers, legal experts, law students, government officials and the general public will be easily able to access all types of federal laws. The prime minister on the occasion distributed health cards among prominent journalists.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Shehbaz said for the first time in the history of the country, the government has launched such a facility for journalists and media workers who work in difficult situations. He congratulated Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and her team for their work to finalise this programme.

He also felicitated Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarrar for his efforts in launching the mobile app and website. Shehbaz Sharif also announced to establish a special fund for journalists and media workers under which Rs4 million compensation amount would be paid to the families of journalists and media workers who died in the line of duty. He said this amount would be increased gradually.

The prime minister said ever since he took over the charge in April 2022, he faced immense criticism from journalists. However, he did not complain of any such criticism as he believed in freedom of media. He said the criticism should be constructive and based on facts.