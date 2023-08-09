WSSP intensifies connections registration drive

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has intensified campaign for regularisation of illegal connections and collection of water dues.

The drive is expected to strengthen financial self-sustainability of the company and ultimately lessen the funding burden for the government.Special teams have been formed on the directives of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Hassan Nasir in all five zones for regulation of connections and dues recovery.

Facilitation centres have been established at zonal offices and relevant union councils to facilitate consumers. The centres will register connections for installment-based collection of outstanding dues along with current bills.

The decision to expedite the campaign was made during a meeting chaired by the WSSP CEO.Among the participants were General Manager Operations Tarab Shah, Zonal Managers including Aamir Gul Khattak, Maria Shahbaz, Basit Khattak, Farman Ali, and Anwarul Haq, along with Water Supply and Water Rate Staff Managers. The meeting reviewed the progress of the regularization of illegal connections and recovery. The zonal offices were directed to expedite the campaign.

Emphasis was placed on areas with highly low recovery rates, which included recovery as low as 35 per cent. An awareness campaign is underway alongside the connections regularization efforts, focusing on encouraging consumers to register connections and make timely payments for water bills.

Elected representatives are participating in the campaign to convince people to register connections.The WSSP officials says the company is providing water to consumers for Rs180 per month for every connection. Water bills are sent out after two months.

Despite these minimal charges, WSSP is currently generating revenue of around Rs10 million, significantly lower than the expenditures. The WSSP has registered 87,000 connections.

In the first phase, the campaign is focused on areas including Sarbiland Pora, Pahari Pora, Kambu Adda, Mustafa Colony, Islamabad Town, Sardar Colony, Wazir Colony, Qazi Killay, Khalid bin Waleed Colony, Jehangir Chowk, Laldin Colony, Patang Chowk, Latifabad, Charsadda Road, Ring Road, Anisabad, Yousafabad, Sardar Ahmad Jan Colony, Khan Colony, Hassan Town, Muzaffar Street, Afghan Colony, Shinwari Town, Iqbal Colony, Dir Town, Dinbahar, Ittehad Colony and Corporation Colony.