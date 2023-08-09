Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in northeast Punjab, south Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir while dust storm/dust raising winds was likely in central and south Sindh with chances of thunderstorm rain in coastal areas on Wednesday (today).

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Pattan, D I Khan, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Balakot, Chitral, Mardan, Chilas, Bagrote, Gilgit, Bunji and Gupis.Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin, Nokkundi & Sibbi where mercury reached 43°C, while in Lahore, it was 37.3°C and minimum was 27.5°C.