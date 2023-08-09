Passport office inaugurated at PHC building

PESHAWAR: Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan on Tuesday vowed to play his role in eradication of corruption from the society.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the passport office at the PHC building here. The office has been opened for the convenience of lawyers, judges and their families.The acting chief justice said he would not tolerate injustice to anyone, adding he would ensure merit, transparency and justice at all costs.

He assured his availability for justice dispensation to everyone and warned that corruption would not be tolerated in the judiciary.Earlier, the PHC CJ inaugurated the passport office at the building.

The advocate general, judges and lawyers participated in the inauguration ceremony.The chief justice said the purpose of providing facilities to the bar and bench was to facilitate the delivery of justice.

He said the coordination between the judiciary and passport office shows better relationships with government departments. The chief justice said NADRA office would also be opened in the building of PHC soon.