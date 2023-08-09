Ex-PM Ilyas condoles death of Barrister Sultan’s sister

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday visited Kashmir House and offered his condolences to AJK president Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry over the demise of his sister.

Sardar Ilyas offered Fateh for the departed soul and prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.On this occasion, Imtiaz Shaheen, Ahmad Sagheer, Arshad Niazi, Yasir Mushtaq and others were also present.