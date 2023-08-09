MoU inked to promote marble, mining sector

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and All Pakistan Marble Industries Association on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the marble and mining sector on modern lines.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, the acting president of SCCI and Muhammad Asghar Khan, Chairman of All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA), signed the MoU at a ceremony held here.

“The MoU is aimed at promoting the marble and mining sector on modern lines, carrying joint research and resolving issues associated with the sector,” said a communique issued after the meeting.

Muhammad Asghar apprised the chamber’s acting president that the marble sector had been playing a pivotal role in economic development.

He, however, said that the people attached to the marble sector were facing financial hardships in carrying out mining through using modern techniques, machines and methods.

On the occasion, the association chairman suggested various proposals for promotion of the marble sector. Ijaz Afridi assured the APMIA delegation that the issues associated with the marble sector would be taken up with relevant government departments and authorities and to be resolved instantly.

The SCCI’s chief said immense potential and marble reserves exist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.He, however, said that owing to lack of proper awareness, technical assistance, guidance and financial constraints, the marble sector was not boosted up on modern lines in the province.

Ijaz Afridi said the marble sector was a major source earning billions of dollars through export and it had also created massive employment opportunities in KP and other parts of the country.