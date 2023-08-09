Rising cost: Cardiac patients to suffer as hospitals suspend services on sehat card

PESHAWAR: The cardiac patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have to suffer as almost all the public and private sector hospitals suspended their services on Sehat Sahulat Programme apparently due to rising prices of stents, disposables and other equipment being used in cardiac surgeries, angiographies and angioplasties.

Some of the hospitals had already suspended cardiac procedures, angiographies and angioplasties, arguing that prices of different drugs being used in these procedures had risen significantly and it was not possible for them to offer these services on the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

It is widely complained that the sehat card rates with regard to cardiac procedures were not sufficient, apparently due to rise in prices of drugs and equipment.

According to them, prices of various drugs and medical devices used in cardiac treatment have increased due to rise in dollar rate while the rates fixed by the government in sehat cards were quite low as compared to the market rate.

The issue came to limelight when the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) suspended cardiac services on sehat card due to nonpayment of their dues by the insurance company.

“The insurance company has not been able to clear our dues, Rs1.02 billion. If they don’t pay us our dues, it is not possible for us to offer free services to patients on sehat card,” a senior official of PIC told The News.

He didn’t want to be named, saying the caretaker health minister had forbidden them from speaking to the media on this issue.

Caretaker Adviser to Chief Minister on Health Dr Riaz Anwar earlier told journalists that he would personally talk to the PIC management and would sort out the issue. He had also claimed that millions of funds were being paid to the public sector hospitals, saying it was not the right way to suspend services.

According to officials in PIC, they suspended all services on sehat cards but their doors were open for emergency services and patients willing to pay for their treatment. Around 500 patients daily visit PIC for cardiac services.

They said they suspended the Sehat card services from Monday and these would remain continued till their dues were paid. Patients coming from different places of the province were shocked when they were told about suspension of sehat card services in the hospital.

According to sources, except the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, where FDA approved stents are being used, other hospitals had allegedly started using low quality stents to cover up their expenses.

Cardiac surgeons in Peshawar said it was not possible for them to continue cardiac surgeries on sehat card due to low rates. “As of 2019, recently escalated due to inflation, none of the countries including Turkey and China were able to provide CABG services for less than 13,000 USD. In Pakistan we use the same disposables from the USA based and European companies, how can we give the same procedure within 1350 dollars (as per the sehat card package,” one senior cardiac surgeon opined.

Pleading anonymity, he said that in the public sector hospitals, they were still operating their Regular Coronary Bypass surgeries in sehat card status, and even some of the single mechanical valve patients, “but if the expenses of the disposables can be adjusted within the balance of the sehat card”.

“However, after the current quotations that companies have given us in the recent tender, I think regular list patients will not be possible as well,” the cardiac surgeon said. The caretaker government has not been able to pay regularly to the insurance company and the company has suspended services more than three times in the past few months.

There is a debate started recently whether the successive governments would be able to continue with the Sehat Sahulat Programme and run a parallel system in the public sector. “I think Sehat Card status shall be only for deserving poor people and below 16 grade government officials, and retired pensioners of all grades. Similarly, foreign treatment and uncapped medical bills for the parliamentarians, judiciary and high brass military and civil servants shall stop,” a senior medical consultant opined. He said the current packages of Sehat Card were not covering the expenses for even low priced standard mechanical prosthesis and disposables used in cardiac surgery.