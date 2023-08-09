Breastfeeding stressed to save kids from diseases

SHANGLA: Speakers at a seminar on Tuesday called for joint efforts to highlight the importance of breastfeeding to the infants to save them from crippling diseases in future.

Arranged by the local health department in collaboration with UNICEF, the seminar was attended by District Health Officer Dr Shaukat Salim Khan, Abdul Samad of Ehsas Nutrition Programme, nutrition assistants, lady health visitors, lady health workers and other stakeholders.

The World Breastfeeding Week is observed from August 1 to 7.On this occasion, Dr Shaukat Salim Khan, Abdul Samad said that marking breastfeeding week was aimed at creating awareness among the people about the importance of mother’s milk.

They said that breastfeeding to the infants was of paramount importance, which saved the children from various diseases in future as well.They urged the mothers to breastfeed their kids up to two years to make them healthy.

The speakers also asked the LHWs and LHVs to go to every house to convince the mothers to breastfeed their children for at least a year.Later, the participants of the seminar also held a walk to raise awareness about the breastfeeding.