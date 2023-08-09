Mango party for journalists and family members today

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Press Club (PPC) will arrange a grand mango party for its members and their families today (Wednesday) from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on the club’s premises.

The decision has been taken to provide a recreational facility to the journalist community and their families, said PPC President Arshad Aziz Malik in a statement.

“Apart from its main task of focusing on welfare of the journalist community, its capacity building as per modern trends in journalism and protection of their rights, the PPC’s office-bearers are giving a refreshing environment to its members and their families by arranging different events, “ he said.

The idea of holding a mango party is also part of such initiatives the PPC takes for arranging get-togethers for its members and their children.

The PPC president said there would be a segregated arrangement for women participants at the mango party. He urged the PPC members to bring along their children and families.