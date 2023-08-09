Call made to learn from Chinese experiences

PESHAWAR: KP Local Government Minister for Elections and Rural Development Department Sawal Nazir on Tuesday called for learning from the Chinese experiences in different fields for the betterment of the nation. He said this while speaking at an event arranged to mark the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) launching.

Pakistan-China Friendship Association KP had hosted the function at KP House in the federal

capital, said a press release issued here.Chinese chargé d’affaires, Pang Chunxue, attended the programme as the chief guest. In her address, she said Sino-Pak Friendship is everlasting, adding China has always valued this friendship.

“CPEC, being a flagship project of President Xi Jinping ‘s Belt and Road Initiative[BRI] is very important for the socio-economic uplift of the global community,” she said and added that the CPEC would bring about socio-economic revolution in Pakistan and more economic activities would enhance both countries’ ties.

The diplomat said China believes in sharing the fruits of its prosperity with neighbours and others. She said the BRI would lead to global prosperity and speed up international economic development activities.

She said President Xi Jinping’s special envoy, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng’s recent visit to attend the CPEC celebrations in Pakistan showed the importance of this project for the Chinese leadership.

The communication said Pang Chunxue commanded the role of Friends of China in various walks of life and praised the Pakistan-China Friendship Association KP for arranging the activity to mark the 10th anniversary of the CPEC.

Pakistan-China Friendship Association -KP Secretary-General Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani said Sino-Pakistan relations are at new heights, calling for expanding the People-to-People interaction as well through all available mediums.

He recalled that the Pak China Students Friendship Association was launched in 1970 which later turned into Pakistan-China Friendship Association. Gilani said the association played a role in getting Peshawar, Urumqi & Abbottabad, Kashgar declared as sister cities in 1985 and 2007, respectively.

Shields were distributed to different participants at the end of the function in recognition of their contributions to strengthening the Pakistan-China friendship.