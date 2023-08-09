Ethiopian team visits CPSP seeking collaboration in medical education

Islamabad:A delegation of medical professionals from Ethiopia led by Dr Abdulahi Hussen Abdinur, Vice President of Jigjiga University, paid an official visit to College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Regional Centre Islamabad with an aim to explore opportunities for establishing and developing collaboration in medical education between the two countries.

Senior officials from the Embassy of Ethiopia in Pakistan were also accompanying the delegation that was warmly welcomed by Senior Vice President of CPSP Professor Dr. Mohammad Shoaib Shafi, General (r) Mazher Ishaq and others members of the CPSP. The President of CPSP Professor Khalid Masud Gondal also joined the meeting through video link. The CPSP office bearers and the visiting delegation exchanged thoughts and ideas during the meeting focusing on collaborative efforts between the two countries to enhance medical education.

The Ethiopian delegation has asked the CPSP to work in Ethiopia to improve specialized medical education there and we have informed the delegation that they would have to approach the CPSP through foreign office and other concerned government departments in Pakistan for the purpose, said Professor Shoaib Shafi while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He added the delegation was also informed of the services of CPSP being provided in medical education in countries including UK, Ireland, Nepal, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan through collaborative efforts of these countries and medical universities there. He said the Ethiopian delegation expressed desire of accrediting medical institutions in Ethiopia by the CPSP. The CPSP has informed the delegation of the requirements and process for accreditation by CPSP, said Professor Shoaib. Dr Abdulahi Hussen Abdinur acknowledged the warm reception and expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to collaborate with the CPSP.