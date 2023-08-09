Comprehensive strategies to prevent crime ordered

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has categorically directed all police officials to maintain high vigilance in the city to eradicate crimes and ensure an effective crackdown against criminals, a police spokesman said.

He said that, CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad chaired an important meeting regarding crime prevention. The meeting was attended by SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar, Zonal DPOs, SDPOs, and Officers In-Charge of all police stations. The CPO/DIG Operations reviewed the performance of the all police stations in detail and suspended five Officers In-Charge of Secretariat, Bhara Kahu, Shahzad Town, Kirpa and Bani Gala police stations, while officer In-Charge of Lohi Bher police stations was awarded for his good performance.

He gave seven days’ time to all the officers to improve the performance and said that the turnout of all the officers should be ideal. He also issued instructions to the security team for special security arrangements on Independence Day. He said that more personnel should be deployed at recreational areas and take strict action against aerial firing and one wheeling by motorcyclists.

The DIG said active gangs should be dealt with iron hands under an effective and coordinated strategy. He also instructed to ensure the arrest and recovery of the accused involved in incidents of motorcycles and cars' theft. He said that all resources should be utilized to arrest the criminals involved in serious crimes in the capital and be brought to justice. He also directed the officers to pay special attention to culminating drug trafficking, especially in educational institutions.

On this occasion, while issuing directions to the officers, he said that in the upcoming meeting, the performance of all the officers will be reviewed, and there will be no compromise on the addition of crimes. The campaign against beggars should be accelerated; especially, their facilitators should be identified and arrested, he added. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad further directed the officials to utilize every possible resource to protect the lives and property of citizens and pursue the cases on merit. He stressed that no negligence should be tolerated in the line of duty.