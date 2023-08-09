CDA seals car showrooms

Islamabad: The officials of the Building Control wing of CDA sealed 28 car showrooms in sectors F-10, F-11 and Blue Area on Tuesday.
Amid protest from the traders community the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday launched an operation against the car dealers and declared car showrooms as illegal. The CDA spokesman said that on directives of the chairman the owners of buildings and shops were warned through advertisements that they should not allow their properties for non-conforming use, particularly for purpose car showrooms. "So far we have sealed 117 properties in Islamabad where car showrooms were functioning," the spokesman. He said that owners of showrooms were not only occupying parking space at different markets but they were also creating problems for pedestrians.
