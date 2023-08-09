 
PHA ex-chairman remanded

By Our Correspondent
August 09, 2023

LAHORE:An Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Buttar has sent former vice-chairman of PHA Hafiz Zeeshan to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade. The former PHA chairman was nominated in case after May 9 riots.