Wednesday August 09, 2023
Man hit to death

By Our Correspondent
August 09, 2023

A 35-year-old has died after being hit by a speeding train while crossing the railway track in Garhi Shahu. Reportedly, the victim was trying to cross railway gate when a speeding train hit him. The victim received fatal injuries and died. His body was moved to morgue.