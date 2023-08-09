 
close
Wednesday August 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Two suspected POs arrested

By Our Correspondent
August 09, 2023

Gulshan-e-Ravi police arrested two suspected proclaimed offenders. The arrested suspects were identified as Abdullah and Malik Shahbaz. The suspect Abdullah was involved in fraud, Malik Shahbaz would resort to firing to instill fear among the general public. They after committing the crime had gone into hiding.