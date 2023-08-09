Woman, three accomplices arrested in murder case

Millat Park investigations police arrested a woman along with three other accomplices involved in murder of her husband over domestic dispute.

The victim Azmat was married to the suspect Saima. The couple's relationship had soured and had developed serious difference, shared DIG Investigations Imran Kishwar while holding a press conference escorted by SSP Investigations Anoush Masood and other divisional SPs.

He said that they lured the victim to their house where Saima with the help of his brother Iftikhar Hussain and suspects Asim and Javed Maseeh slit his throat after torture. They later dumped his body on Multan Road. The suspects had sprinkled petrol on his face to hide his identity. Kishwar also shared the investigations of blind murder case.