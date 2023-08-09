Child calligraphy exhibition ends

LAHORE:An inspirational month-long child calligraphy exhibition curated by Zahid Mayo concluded at Aangun-centre for learning and culture on Tuesday.
Young students prepared the art pieces displayed in the exhibition which was inaugurated by Iqbal Salahuddin. He also gave awards to the young artists. The children delved into various styles, techniques, and tools to express their creativity. During the workshop, the young artists also interacted with the calligrapher Irfan Ahmed Qureshi, who joined as a guest speaker.
