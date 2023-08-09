Illegal structures razed, sealed

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams took action against illegal constructions, commercialisation and partially demolished and sealed six properties in Gulberg for illegal commercial use.

During the operation, a renowned cafe Third Culture located on Main Boulevard Gulberg was partially demolished and sealed. Notices were issued several times to the management and owners of the cafe, LDA officials said, adding the cafe was built in parking area without the approved map. LDA staff partially demolished and sealed Plot No 101 Tipu Block, New Garden Town during the operation. Plot No 84 D1 Gulberg 3, Plot No. 9K, Gulberg 2 were also partially demolished and sealed. Plot No. 4C, Gulberg 2 and Plot No. 5 Gulberg 5 were partially demolished and sealed for illegal commercial use. The property adjacent to a bus terminal at Kalma Chowk was also sealed for illegal commercial use. Notices were issued several times to properties.