Youth misguided in name of 10m jobs, 5m houses: Aleem

LAHORE:Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has said that youth was misguided and hoodwinked in the name of 10 million jobs and 5 million new houses while deliberately slot of corrupt and incompetents imposed in Punjab where nothing was done in the last regime. He added that it cannot be said that the country is going down and we all continue to watch, we have to come forward and perform our responsibility. He asserted that the real challenge is that every Pakistani, especially our youth, should be sincere and do practical work for the country and the nation.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed these views while talking to a 25-member delegation of young doctors in the Party Secretariat here where young doctors along with all their colleagues announced joining the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

Aleem Khan said that it is very easy to live one's life comfortably while on the other hand it is much difficult path to go out for national and public service and we have chosen a difficult path. He said that if politics is taken in real sense then there is no public service more than this. Aleem Khan said that we should make only those promises which are realistic and practical as much time of the country and the nation has already been wasted, we have nothing more to lose and we need to return to the road to progress and prosperity as soon as possible. He invited the young doctors to devote some time to the party on a daily basis in their practical life and play their positive role in guiding the youth towards the right path.

Dr Tayyab, Dr Haroon Rafeeq Butt, Dr M Rameez, Dr M Shoaib, Dr Mah Rukh and Dr Eman Munir also spoke in the meeting while a question and answer session of young doctors was also held with the IPP President, in which it was decided that this group of doctors would be kept updated by being linked to the central cell of the party and they would be kept in touch in the future activities as well.