Under-training cops ordered to make public service delivery easier

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held a meeting with a delegation of under-training ASPs of 49th Common who had completed their field training in various districts of Punjab at Central Police Office, Lahore.

The other ASPs also presented their observations about the experiences gained during field training in the different districts. IG appreciated their suggestions and ordered them to perform their duties with hard work and dedication. IG directed the under-training officers to prioritise challenging postings at the beginning of their careers to better prepare themselves for future challenges. He asked them to make the process of public service delivery easier by using modern applications and IT software’s. IG said that the people have high expectations from the young police officers so improve the police identity with excellent leadership and performance, spend more time with the soldiers, take the best performance from the team as a successful commander.

Meanwhile, Dr Usman Anwar conducted an open court in the Central Police Office (CPO) to address the problems of the citizens, in which he issued orders after listening to the problems faced by the citizens as well as the police employees. Dr Usman Anwar issued instructions regarding the immediate solution of the problems and provision of justice to the citizens. Dr Usman Anwar also issued the orders regarding training, welfare, punishment and transfer posting of police employees and other departmental matters.

IG directed the officers concerned to take immediate action on the applications related to admin, discipline and posting.

Moreover, on the matter of the viral video statement of Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan, student Sana Irshad, DG Khan Police immediately contacted the student Sana Irshad and initiated legal proceedings.

The Dera Ghazi Khan police registered a case on her complaint and further legal action is being taken.