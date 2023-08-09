Sudan at risk of disease as corpses litter streets: charity

CAIRO: War-torn Sudan is at risk of major disease outbreaks, with thousands of unburied corpses remaining out in the open and the country´s health and sanitation infrastructure destroyed, Save the Children warned on Tuesday.
Residents say Khartoum is littered with dead bodies from fighting between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
With thousands of corpses decomposing on the streets of the capital and morgues overflowing four months into the conflict, the London-based charity raised the alarm about “the risk of major disease outbreaks in the city”.
Sudan has seen repeated cholera outbreaks in recent years, and doctors have warned of a renewed threat as a result of the war. “A horrifying combination of rising numbers of corpses, severe water shortages, non-functioning hygiene and sanitation services, and lack of water treatment options are also prompting fears of a cholera outbreak in the city,” Save the Children said.
Without a functioning public health laboratory for testing, the non-governmental organisation said it was difficult to assess whether Sudan was experiencing a cholera outbreak. The conflict which erupted on April 15 has prevented victims and families from reaching hospitals, 80 percent of which the World Health Organization says are out of service.
